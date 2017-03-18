KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 315.38

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) and euro with T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOM) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) and Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) were not traded on KASE today due to holidays on March 21-23 (Nauryz Meiramy) in Kazakhstan and move of the day-off from Saturday, March 18, to Monday, March 20. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT315.38 per dollar, the trades volume - USD32,400 th.

On euro with settlements T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.