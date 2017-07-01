KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 321.03

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOМ), euro with T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOМ), and euro with T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in UD dollar with Т+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) and Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holidays on July 4 in the US (Independence Day), on July 6 in Kazakhstan (Capital Day) and the move of the day-off from Saturday, July 1, to Friday, July 7. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT321.03 per dollar, the trades volume - USD32,500 th.

On euro with settlements T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.