KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 322.31
No trading in US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollar (EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day).
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT322.31 per dollar, the trades volume - USD78,100 th.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT47.4600 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY200 th.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.