    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 326.38

    11:43, 25 December 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOМ) and euro with T+1 in US dollars (EURKZT_TOМ), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD)

    No trading in US dollar with T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) and euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) was held today on KASE due to the holiday in the US, the United Kingdom and Germany (Christmas Day). For USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and EURKZT_TOМ this session is the main. 20 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

    US dollar weighted average rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT326.38 per dollar, the trades volume - USD51,100 th.

    On euro with Т+1 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

    On euro with Т+1 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

    Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT50.2800 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY300 th. (CNY+300 th.).

    All trends are indicated relative to the previous morning session. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in a corresponding instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.

    KASE News
