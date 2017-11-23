KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 329.97
19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.
US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT329.97 per dollar, the trades volume - USD51,800 th.
On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.
On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made KZT50.0600 per yuan, the ask - KZT50.1200 per yuan.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.