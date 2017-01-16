KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 333.02

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) and euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on January 16 in the US (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 15 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT333.02 per dollar, the trades volume - USD26,500 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT48.5842 per yuan (KZT+0.0889), the trades volume - CNY600 th. (CNY-350 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.