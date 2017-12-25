KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 333.11

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 (USDKZT_TOM), and Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) and euro with settlements T+0 in

tenge (EURKZT_TOD), euro with settlements T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOМ) and euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM) is held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 25, 2017 (Christmas Day) in the US, Great Britain, and Germany. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 19 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT333.11 per dollar, the trades volume - USD30,500 th.

On euro with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.7700 per yuan (KZT+0.0550), the trades volume - CNY100 th. (CNY-1,400 th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.