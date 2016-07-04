KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 337.57

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOM) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in US dollars with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars (EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 17 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT337.57 per dollar; the trades volume - USD29,000 th.

On euro with settlements T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.



Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT50.6100 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY300 th.

