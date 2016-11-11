KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 339.60

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 (EURKZT_TOD) and T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on November 11 in the US (Veterans Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 26 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge made up KZT339.60 per dollar, the trades volume – USD101,100 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT49.7993 per yuan (KZT+0.0368), the trades volume – CNY950 th. (CNY+150th.).

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.