KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 341.33

KASE. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 and T+1 in tenge

(EURKZT_TOD and EURKZT_TOM) and US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) were not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on September 5 in the US (Labor Day). For the mentioned instruments this session is the main. 16 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge madeup KZT341.33 per dollar, the trades volume - USD26,700 th.

On euro with settlements T+0 and T+1 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the ask made up KZT383.15 per euro with no bid available.

On euro with settlements T+1 in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session close the bid made up KZT51.0400 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.0700 per yuan.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.