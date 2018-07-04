KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOМ = 342.97

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge in instrument USDKZT_TОМ, on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars EURUSD_TOD was held due to the holiday on 4th July in the United States (Independence Day). 16 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT342.97 per US dollar, at the trading volume of

USD20,400 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T +0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.4350 per ruble with no ask available;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlementsT+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT51.6900 per yuan (KZT+0.6700), at the trading

volume of CNY200 th, (CNY+50 th,)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main.