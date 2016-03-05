KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 345.04

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning trading session in US dollar with T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+1 in tenge (EURKZT_TOМ) and euro with T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD), euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars (EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD) and Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) was held on today KASE due to the holiday on March 8 in the Republic of Kazakhstan (International Women's Day), the move of the day-off from Saturday March 5 to Monday March 7. For EURUSD_TOM this session on March 5, 2016 is the main one. 21 members of KASE currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT345.04 per dollar, the trades volume - USD168,600 th.

On euro with settlements Т+1 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close, the KASE's press service reports.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.