KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 352.90 (+0.36)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) on September 24. 20 members of KASE currency market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT352.90 per US dollar (KZT+0.36), at the trading volume of USD84,000 th. (USD-63,400 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made, quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made KZT5.3167 per ruble at the trades volume RUB300 th.;

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_1_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.