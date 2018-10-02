KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 359.44 (-4.91)
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT359.44 per US dollar (KZT-4.91), at the trading volume of USD45,650 th. (USD+39,550 th.);
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close.
- on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.5320 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.5400 per ruble.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no
deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For instrument USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one.