KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 359.48 (+2.94)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 21 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT359.48 per US dollar (KZT+2.94), at the trading volume of USD105,550 th. (USD+87,800 th.);

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT359.76 per US dollar, at the trading volume of USD5,500 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4726 per ruble (KZT+0.0926), at the trading volume of RUB12,000 th. (RUB+2,000 th.);

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT52.3660 per yuan (KZT+0.7410), at the trading volume of CNY500 th. (CNY-400 th.)

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.