KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 359.69 (-2.25)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) on September 24. 16 members of KASE currency market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT359.69 per US dollar (KZT-2.25), at the trading volume of USD54,800 th. (USD+21,750 th.);

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT359.81 per US dollar (KZT-2.22), at the trading volume of USD1,550 th. (USD+1,550 th.);

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3970 per ruble (KZT-0.0118), at the trading volume of RUR7,000 th. (RUR-23,000 th.);

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT52.4758 per yuan (KZT-0.4965), at the trading volume of CNY1,550 th. (CNY+900 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.