KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 361.63 (+1.87)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) from October 1 to October 7. 19 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT361.63 per US dollar (KZT+1.87), at the trading volume of USD66,800 th. (USD-38,750 th.);

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT361.77 per US dollar, (KZT+1.50) at the trading volume of USD4,500 th. (USD-1,000 th.);

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made up KZT5.4960 per ruble (KZT+0.0234), at the trading volume of RUB2,700 th. (RUB-9,300 th.);

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT52.5200 per yuan; the ask made up KZT52.5700 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.