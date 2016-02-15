  • kz
    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 363.02, CNYKZT_TOD = 55.8771

    11:22, 15 February 2016
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning trading session in the US dollar with T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM), euro with T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) and euro with T+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOM), Chinese yuan with T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).
    No trading in the US dollar  with settlements Т+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) and euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars (EURUSD_TOD) was held on KASE today due to 
the holiday in the US (George Washington's Birthday). For USDKZT_TOM and EURUSD_TOM this session is the main one on February 15, 2016. 21 members of KASE 
currencies market traded in the session.

US dollar weighted average rate with T+1 settlements in tenge made up KZT363.02 per dollar, the trades volume – USD22,000 th.

On euro with Т+0 settlements in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

On euro with Т+1 settlements in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close.

Chinese yuan weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge made up KZT55.8771 per yuan, the trades volume – CNY700 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument  of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were
made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated.
