KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOМ = 364.62

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in USDKZT_TOD and EURUSD_TOD was held on KASE today due to the holiday on September 3 in the U.S. (Labour Day). 18 members of KASE foreign exchange market participated in trading session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT364.62 per dollar, the trading volume - USD20,700 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session closequotes were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlement T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.3900 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.4000 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.3240 per yuan (KZT-0.0960), the trades volume - CNY500 th. (CNY+200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.