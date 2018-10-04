KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 366.57 (+2.37)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays in the People's Republic of China (Mid-Autumn Festival) from October 1 to October 7. 18 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT366.57 per US dollar (KZT+2.37) at the trading volume of USD31,850 th. (USD+6,750 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close.

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge made KZT5.5685 per ruble (KZT-0.0040) at the trades volume RUR10,000 th.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.