KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 367.32
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT367.32 per US dollar at the trades volume USD43,900 th.
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.6050 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.6150 per ruble;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.1500 per yuan (KZT+0.5750), with the trading volume of CNY100 th. (CNY-100 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.