KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 367.63 (-2.35)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on October 17 in the People's Republic of China (in Hong Kong). 20 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT367.63 per US dollar (KZT-2.35) with the trading volume of USD40,800 th. (USD+26,800 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT425.85 per euro, the trades volume - EUR500 th.

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6087 per ruble at the trades volume RUB15,000 th.

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.1100 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY500 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the indicated instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.