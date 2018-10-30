KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 368.43 (-0.13)
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT368.43 per US dollar (KZT-0.13) with the trading volume of
USD30,550 th. (USD-15,650 th.);
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.6050 per yuan; the ask made up KZT5.6150 per yuan;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT52.8450 per yuan with the trading volume of CNY200 th.;
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.