KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 371.57

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOD and EURUSD_TOD was held today on KASE due to the holiday on October 8, 2018 in the US (Columbus Day). 18 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_SPT) made up KZT371.57 per dollar at the trading volume of USD38,900 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.5600 per ruble, the ask -KZT5.5700 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT53.8463 per yuan at the trading volume of CNY3,500 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.