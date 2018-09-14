KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 373.46 (-1.85)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 17 banks market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT373.46 per US dollar (KZT-1.85), at the trading volume of USD36,150 th. (USD+1,000 th.);

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT373.49 per US dollar (KZT-1.42), at the trading volume of USD10,200 th. (USD+9,100 th.);

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.4550 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.4650 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT54.5588 per yuan (-0.3357), at the trading volume of CNY200 th. (CNY-400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.