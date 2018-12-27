KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 374.04

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. No trading in instrument CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the move of the day-off from Saturday, December 29, to Monday, December 31, in the Republic of Kazakhstan and in the Russian Federation. 22 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made KZT374.04 per dollar (KZT+0.48), at the trades volume of USD67,000 th.

(USD+37,800 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4423 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB25,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT54.2714 per yuan, with the trading volume of CNY2,100 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.