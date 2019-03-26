KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 377.47 (-0.70)

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 10 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT377.47 per dollar (KZT-0.70) at the trades volume of USD17,900 th. (USD-237,000 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.9000 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.9100 per ruble;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT56.2200 per yuan; the ask made up KZT56.2800 per yuan.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.