KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 377.74

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 19 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT377.74 per US dollar, at the trading volume of USD94,400;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT377.73 per US dollar (KZT+2.09), at the trading volume of USD450 th. (USD-391,200 th.)

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT436.80 per euro, at the trading volume of EUR100 th.;

- on Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT5.4040 per ruble; the ask - KZT5.4140 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT55.0196 per yuan (+0.1126), the trades volume - CNY250 th.(CNY+150 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in instrument or they were not traded, the trend is not indicated. For the mentioned instruments this session is the main one, the KASE's press service reports.