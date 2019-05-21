KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.59

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 22 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT378.59 per dollar (KZT-0.31) at the trades volume of

USD56,790 th. (USD-25,720 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up EUR423.08 per euro (KZT+0.03) at the trades volume of EUR200 th. (EUR+140 th.);

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.8810 per ruble, at the trades volume of RUB10,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT54.6678 per yuan (KZT+0.0342), the trades volume -

CNY1,790 th. (CNY+690 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.