KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.79
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made KZT378.79 per US dollar at the trades volume USD16,250 th.
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.7100 per ruble at the trades volume RUB10,000 th.;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT55.7569 per yuan (KZT-0.0313), with the trading volume of CNY3.650 th. (CNY+2.800 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.