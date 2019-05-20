KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 378.89

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 20 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT378.89 per dollar (KZT-0.04) at the trades

volume of USD82,510 th. (USD-41,840 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up EUR422.90 per euro at the trades volume of EUR60 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.8580 per ruble; the

ask made up KZT5.8680 per ruble;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT54.6336 per yuan (KZT+0.0136), the trades

volume - CNY1,100 th. (CNY+800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no

deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.