KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 379.70 (+1.41)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to holiday on April 5 in the People's Republic of China (Tomb Sweeping Day). 16 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT379.70 per dollar (KZT+1.41) at the trades volume of USD22,500 th. (USD-19,090 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated. For these instruments this session is the main, the KASE's press service reports.