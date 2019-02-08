KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 380.15 (+2.18)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in the instruments CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays from February 4 to February 10 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year, Spring Festival). 18 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made up KZT380.15 per dollar (KZT+2.18), at the trades volume of USD21,100 th. (USD-7,750 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT431.50 per euro, the trades volume - EUR500 th.

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.7550 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.7650 per ruble

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.