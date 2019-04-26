KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.22 (+0.36)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 17 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT380.22 per US dollar (KZT+0.36), at the trades volume of USD17,160 th. (USD-10 960 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT423.60 per euro, the trades volume - EUR200 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT56.3745 per yuan (KZT-0.0235), the trades volume - CNY3,875 th. (CNY+1,175 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.



All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, KASE's press service reports.