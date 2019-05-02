KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 380.78 (-0.30)
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT380.78 per US dollar (KZT-0.30), at the trades volume of
USD28,050 th. (USD-30,350 th.);
- on US dollar with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated, the KASE's press service reports.