KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 380.86 (-1.11)

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - - The morning foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in the instruments USDKZT_TOD, EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, RUBKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holidays on May 1 to 4 in the People's Republic of China, on May 1 to 5 in the Russian Federation, and the move of the day-off in Kazakhstan from May 4 (Thursday) to May 10 (Friday). 17 banks traded in the session.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made up KZT380.86 per dollar (KZT-1.11), at the trades volume of USD16,500 th. (USD-14,000 th.);

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.