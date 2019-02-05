KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 380.89
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ) made up KZT380.89 per dollar (KZT-1.34), at the trades volume of USD28,650 th. (USD-4,150 th.);
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.8010 per ruble; the ask made up KZT5.8150 per ruble
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.