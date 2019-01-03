KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 381.64
Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TОМ made KZT381.64 per dollar (KZT-2.56), at the trades volume of USD30,500 th. (USD-6,600 th.);
- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made. Quotes were absent at the session close;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT55.4100 per yuan; the ask made up KZT55.4250 per yuan.
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.