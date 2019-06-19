KASE morning session: USDKZT_TOM = 382.75

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). For USDKZT_TOM this session is the main one. 21 members of KASE traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT382.75 per dollar (KZT-0.94) at the trades volume of USD59,500 th. (USD-41,550 th.);

- on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT428.95 per euro, the trades volume - EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.9770 per ruble (KZT+0.0032), at the trades volume of RUB5,000 th.;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOD) made up KZT55.4200 per yuan (KZT+0.0900), the trades volume - CNY1,880 th. (CNY+1,680 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on CNYKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on CNYKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.