    KASE morning session: USDKZT_TОМ = 383.43

    11:24, 07 June 2019
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The morning foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments CNYKZT_TOD, CNYKZT_0_001 and CNYKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on June 7 in the People's Republic of China (Dragonboat Festival). 20 members of KASE traded in the session.

    Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOM) made up KZT383.43 per dollar (KZT-1.10) at the trades volume of USD164,180 th. (USD+11,200 th.);

    - on US dollar with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

    - on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; quotes were absent at the session close;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT5.8920 per ruble, the ask - KZT5.9020 per ruble.

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on CNYKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    All trends are indicated relative to the last value of a corresponding instrument of the previous business day. If at the previous morning session no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded, the trend is not indicated.

    Economy KASE
