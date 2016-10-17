KASE presents renewed brand

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Last week, during a press-conference KASE summarized its performance over the 9 months of 2016 and presented a Development Strategy for 2016-2018 along with its renewed brand.

Nowadays KASE is one of leading universal exchanges in the CIS. KASE's exchange structure includes several trading venues for various types of financial instruments. The Exchange has a steady customer base; KASE market is classified as Frontier market in global classifiers of MSCI and S&P.

KASE Strategy encompasses tasks of technical modernization that in association with marketing efforts, an open information policy and focusing on investors and securities issuers' interests will foster the volume and liquidity of the stock exchange market, increase its attractiveness as a place where local enterprises could raise funds.



One of the key tasks in the Strategy is KASE's sharper focus on clients and improved image. In pursuance of that task a rebranding of KASE was conducted.



KASE's former brand dates back more than 20 years. That brand was associated with the development of Kazakhstan's stock exchange market - one of the main elements of the Kazakh financial market's infrastructure. KASE's development and objectives set in the Strategy caused the need for a renewed brand, a press-release reads.



"The renewed brand demonstrates the continuity of experience accumulated by KASE and its high professionalism. The visual embodiment of the new brand symbolizes the dynamics, openness to innovations and aspiration for higher performance", - pointed out Chairman of KASE Management Board A. Aldambergen.



A series of measures have been planned to promote the renewed brand, including the modernization of the Exchange's website.

KASE team has already started implementing the new Strategy. All planned measures will be conducted under the new brand which should become a symbol reflecting the mission, values and corporate culture of KASE.



For reference



Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) is the leading stock exchange in the Central Asian region and the only exchange in Kazakhstan, carrying out its activities in the financial market. It is a universal trading platform for repo market instruments, foreign currencies, government and corporate securities, bonds of international financial institutions as well as derivatives.



KASE is a member of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE), the Federation of EuroAsian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) and other international and local professional associations. In 2015, KASE joined the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges initiative. KASE is the second strongest stock exchange in the CIS, as far as the volume of securities trading is concerned. It is also in the top-5 of the FEAS exchanges in terms of the stock market capitalization.