    KASE: USDKZT_TOM = 383.30 (+0.19)

    17:37, 12 July 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Trading in FX market instruments with settlements on the following business day or on the second business day after the trading day closes at 5:00 p.m. Almaty time on the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange.

    USDKZT_TOM

    Average weighted rate, KZT 383.30
    Trend, KZT +0.19
    Volume, th. units 165,552
    Trend, th. units +62,492
    Bid 383.30
    383.40

    Trends in this report are indicated relative to the previous trading day. If no deals were made in an instrument or it was not traded on the previous trading day, the trend is not indicated.

    26 KASE members traded in the session.

    Economy Banks KASE National Bank of Kazakhstan
