    KASE: USDKZT_TOM = 384.37 (-0.52)

    17:15, 22 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) announces the closing at 17:00 o'clock, Almaty time, of the trading in instruments of the foreign currency market with settlement on the next business day or on the second day business after the trading day.

    Instrument USDKZT_TOM
    Average weighted rate, KZT 384.37
    Trend, KZT -0.52
    Volume, th. units 92,724
    Trend, th. units +33,444
    Bid 383.95
    Ask 384.09


    Trends in this communicationare indicated relative to respective values of the previous trading day. If nodeals were made in an instrument or it was not traded on the previous tradingday, the trend is not indicated.

    26 members of KASE traded inthe session.

    Tags:
    Economy Banks KASE National Bank of Kazakhstan
