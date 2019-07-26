  • kz
    KASE: USDKZT_TOM = 384.92 (+0.12)

    17:23, 26 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE) announces the closing at 17:00 o'clock, Almaty time, of the trading in instruments of the foreign currency market with settlement on the next business day or on the second business day after the trading day.

    Trends in this communicationare indicated relative to respective values of the previous trading day. If nodeals were made in an instrument or it was not traded on the previous tradingday, the trend is not indicated.

    23 members of KASE traded inthe session.

    Instrument USDKZT_TOM
    Average weighted rate, KZT 384.92
    Trend, KZT +0.12
    Volume, th. units 85,140
    Trend, th. units-36,310
    Bid 384.70
    Ask 384.90

    Economy Banks KASE National Bank of Kazakhstan
