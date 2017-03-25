  • kz
    Kashagan field produces 2 mln tons of oil

    11:43, 25 March 2017
    
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Kashagan field located in the Kazakhstan sector of Caspian Sea has produced two million tons of oil, Kazinform correspondent reports.  

    "Production in the field has resumed in September last year. Currently, the oil production rate is 180,000 barrels per day. The field produced the first million tons in January this year and the second million tons - on the eve of Nauryz holiday", Arjan van Dijk, Director of Production Operations at North Caspian Operating Company N.V. informed.

    As a reminder, it is planned to start reinjection of associated sulfur dioxide gas to reservoir as a part of the first phase of Kashagan field development. After that, the offshore oil production rate will be 370,000 barrels per day. It is expected that at the peak of oilfield development the oil flow rate can increase up to 1.5 million barrels a day.

     

