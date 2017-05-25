Kashagan field produces 3m tons of oil

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM Kashagan field situated in the Kazakhstan sector of the Caspian Sea has produced three million tons of oil, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"Kashagan offshore field continues oil production as planned since it was resumed. It has just now reached 3 million tons. It is expected that the field will have produced 8m tons by year end", President of the Kazakhstan Association of Petroleum Geologists Baltabek Kuandykov advised.

Recall that the field production resumed in September last year. Presently, the production rate has reached 200,000 barrels a day. 1m tons of oil were produced this January, and 2m tons shortly before Nauryz Holiday. It is planned to start reinjection of associated sulfur dioxide gas into the reservoir as a part of the first phase of Kashagan field development. After that, the offshore oil production rate will reach 370,000 barrels a day. It is expected that the oil flow rate can increase up to 1.5 million barrels a day at the peak of oilfield development.