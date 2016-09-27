Kashagan field's oil wells to open in few days

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will start opening wells at Kashagan oil field in a few days, Sputnik Kazakhstan quoted the country's Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev as saying.

"We think that wells opening will start in a few days and expect the batch of oil will be delivered in 2H of October, between Oct. 15-23," the minister said.

Kashagan is a large oil and gas field in Kazakhstan, located in the north of the Caspian Sea, trend.az reports.



The geological reserves of Kashagan are estimated at 4.8 billion tons of oil. The total oil reserves amount to 38 billion barrels; some 10 billion out of them are recoverable reserves. There are large natural gas reserves at the Kashagan field - over one trillion cubic meters.The production at the Kashagan field started in September 2013, but in October, it was suspended after a gas leak in one of the main pipelines.

Official start of oil production at Kashagan oil and gas field is scheduled on October 23, Bozumbayev said earlier.