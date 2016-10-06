Kashagan oil volume to be shipped via Azerbaijan disclosed

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will be able to export 150,000 barrels of oil from Kashagan giant offshore oil and gas field via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline daily, Natig Aliyev, Azerbaijani energy minister, said in an article, published in the country's official press Oct. 6.

According to the article, Kazakhstan also transports oil from the Tengiz onshore field and oil products to the Black Sea ports through Azerbaijani terminals in Sangachal and Dubendi, trend.az reports.



"The oil from the Tengiz field is shipped to the port of Aktau by railway," the article said. "It is exported by tankers to Baku and then transported via the BTC or railway to the Georgian ports."



"Some 2.9 million tons of Kazakh oil and oil products were transported through Azerbaijan to the Georgian port of Batumi in 2015, while 1.6 million tons for eight months of 2016," the article said.



The minister added that after the production is launched at the Kashagan field, the BTC pipeline is planned to be used to supply oil to the EU countries.



"Four companies, namely, Eni, Inpex, ConocoPhillips, Total, acting as shareholders in the BTC consortium and owning a 15 percent stake in the BTC, are involved in the development of the Kashagan field," the article said. "This means that these companies will be able to transport around 150,000 barrels of oil via BTC daily."



The total length of the BТС is 1,768 kilometers, including a 443-kilometer section running through Azerbaijan, a 249-kilometer section in Georgia and a 1,076-kilometer section in Turkey.



The pipeline's construction started in 2003. It was filled with oil in 2005.



BTC Co. shareholders are: BP (30.1 percent), AzBTC (25 percent), Chevron (8.9 percent), Statoil (8.71 percent), ТРАО (6.53 percent), Eni (5 percent), Total (5 percent), Itochu (3.4 percent), Inpex (2.5 percent), ConocoPhillips (2.5 percent) and ONGC (2.36 percent).



Source: Trend