    Kashagan produces and exports 50 millionth ton of oil

    14:33, 26 November 2020
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The Kashagan oilfield in the Caspian shelf reached another milestone since its relaunch in 2016. It produced and exported the 50 millionth ton of oil, the press service of the operator of the North Caspian Project for the oilfield development said.

    The Kashagan continues its work, ensures stability, reliability and integrity of equipment for oil production under the giant oilfield's development phase 1.


