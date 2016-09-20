Kashagan to be launched in a matter of weeks - Bozumbayev

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Two refineries have been tested at the Kashagan oil field, according to Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev.

"As you know, Kashagan is one of the largest oilfields and its launch is of paramount importance. The Internet and experts are currently abuzz discussing its launch. We are planning to open the wells in 10 days. However, it doesn't mean the oilfield will be fully launched. There are oil and gas refineries there that have already been tested by contractors," said Minister Bozumbayev at the session of the Government adding that the refineries were built 7-8 years ago.



According to him, after the wells are opened, the refineries will carry out test run for four weeks.



"During that period we will monitor the work of the refineries. After we produce certain volume of oil and gas, we will talk about the launch of the oilfield. The full launch is likely to be held in late October-early November," Bozumbayev explained.